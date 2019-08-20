Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 82.51 N/A -0.56 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 66.05 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.57 beta means Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 157.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s -0.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $31.8, and a 442.66% upside potential. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 111.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 21.13%. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.