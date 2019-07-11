Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 79.44 N/A -0.56 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.66. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33.5 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 403.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 22.2% respectively. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.