Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 9 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 265,828,714.19% -12.2% -11.8% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 61,547,212.74% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $25, with potential upside of 414.40%. Competitively the average target price of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $24, which is potential 359.77% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.