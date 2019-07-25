Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 71.81 N/A -0.56 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 7.50 N/A -1.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a beta of 2.66 and its 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.53 beta and it is 153.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $31.8, and a 428.24% upside potential. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.67 average target price and a 264.34% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 79.7% respectively. Insiders held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.32% stronger performance while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.