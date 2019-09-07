Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 66.74 N/A -0.56 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.57 beta means Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 157.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Current Ratio is 36.1. Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 570.89% and an $31.8 consensus price target. On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s potential upside is 3,288.55% and its consensus price target is $4.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. seems more appealing than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.