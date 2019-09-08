Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 72.44 N/A -0.56 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.57. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.1. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 570.89% and an $31.8 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 35.14%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 12.4%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 21.13%. Competitively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.