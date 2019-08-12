Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 57.40 N/A -0.56 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta, while its volatility is 157.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $31.8, while its potential upside is 561.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.