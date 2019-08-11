Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 57.38 N/A -0.56 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk and Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.57. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 2.24 beta is the reason why it is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 and a Quick Ratio of 36.1. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $31.8, with potential upside of 561.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 17.3% respectively. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.