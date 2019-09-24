Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s results

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 69.56 N/A -0.56 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 85 666.77 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.57 beta indicates that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta and it is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.1. The Current Ratio of rival Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.2. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$25 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 406.07%. Meanwhile, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $84.8, while its potential downside is -5.35%. The data provided earlier shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 0% respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 21.13%. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.