Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 87.67 N/A -0.56 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.37 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.66 beta, while its volatility is 166.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 1.5 beta which is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Current Ratio is 36.1. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 355.78% for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with consensus target price of $33.5. Competitively the consensus target price of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $18.2, which is potential 96.76% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 21.13%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.