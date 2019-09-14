Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 37% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.20% -11.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

$26.67 is the consensus target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., with a potential upside of 409.94%. The peers have a potential upside of 150.65%. With higher probable upside potential for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s peers, research analysts think Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.57. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.