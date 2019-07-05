Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 83.38 N/A -0.56 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 133.04 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, Iterum Therapeutics plc which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 379.26%. Competitively Iterum Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $17, with potential upside of 156.80%. Based on the results shown earlier, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 75.9% respectively. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Iterum Therapeutics plc

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.