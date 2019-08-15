Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 70.69 N/A -0.56 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 533.47% upside potential and an average price target of $31.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 10.8%. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.