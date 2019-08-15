Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|70.69
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 533.47% upside potential and an average price target of $31.8.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 10.8%. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
