Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|67.59
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Current Ratio is 36.1. Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 562.50% upside potential and an average target price of $31.8. On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 109.97% and its consensus target price is $24. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
