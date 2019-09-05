Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 67.59 N/A -0.56 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Current Ratio is 36.1. Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 562.50% upside potential and an average target price of $31.8. On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 109.97% and its consensus target price is $24. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.