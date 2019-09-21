Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 81.56 N/A -0.56 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 244.90 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Its competitor Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 365.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 24.7%. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.