Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|75.19
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
Liquidity
36.1 and 36.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $31.8, and a 495.51% upside potential. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 169.46% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
