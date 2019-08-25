Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.19 N/A -0.56 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

36.1 and 36.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $31.8, and a 495.51% upside potential. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 169.46% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.