Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 66.74 N/A -0.56 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 11.18 N/A -7.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.57 shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aravive Inc. has a 2.19 beta and it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Its competitor Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aravive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $31.8, with potential upside of 570.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 30% respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 21.13%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Aravive Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.