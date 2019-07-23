Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|8
|67.39
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|65.27
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-82%
|-63.9%
Liquidity
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 492.92%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 21.13%. Insiders Comparatively, held 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.54%
|-14.67%
|-8.71%
|-26.3%
|18.09%
|1.32%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.44%
|2.24%
|11.22%
|0%
|0%
|52.51%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
