Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 67.39 N/A -0.56 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 65.27 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9%

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 492.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 21.13%. Insiders Comparatively, held 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.