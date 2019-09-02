Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s results

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 74.59 N/A -0.56 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.57. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.79 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 510.36% at a $31.8 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.