Reviewing Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT)’s and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s results

Since Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33 3.73 N/A 1.90 17.54

In table 1 we can see Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -202.7% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 10.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.97 beta means Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 197.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.9% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.94% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 18% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galectin Therapeutics Inc. -5.13% -8.64% -14.94% -24.8% -25.7% 7.87% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.8% 0.3% -8.63% -10.05% -36.98% 0.45%

For the past year Galectin Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.