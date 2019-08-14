Reviewing Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT)’s and PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s results

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) and PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 PetIQ Inc. 30 1.56 N/A 0.20 175.59

Table 1 highlights Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and PetIQ Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -202.7% PetIQ Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.6%

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Its rival PetIQ Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 1.5 respectively. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PetIQ Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and PetIQ Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PetIQ Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$11 is Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 218.84%. On the other hand, PetIQ Inc.’s potential upside is 15.52% and its average target price is $39. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than PetIQ Inc.

Institutional investors held 15.9% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of PetIQ Inc. shares. 18% are Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, PetIQ Inc. has 0.46% of it’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galectin Therapeutics Inc. -5.13% -8.64% -14.94% -24.8% -25.7% 7.87% PetIQ Inc. -4.97% 1.45% 38.12% 17.18% 25.7% 45.89%

For the past year Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than PetIQ Inc.

PetIQ Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.