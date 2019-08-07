Reviewing Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT)’s and Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s results

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) and Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 1.11 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -202.7% Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 494.1% -48.4%

Volatility and Risk

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.97 beta, while its volatility is 197.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neos Therapeutics Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $11, and a 238.46% upside potential. Meanwhile, Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 1,566.67%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Neos Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.9% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.1% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 10.03% are Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galectin Therapeutics Inc. -5.13% -8.64% -14.94% -24.8% -25.7% 7.87% Neos Therapeutics Inc. -7.35% -7.35% -48.15% -40% -77.3% -23.64%

For the past year Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has 7.87% stronger performance while Neos Therapeutics Inc. has -23.64% weaker performance.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.