Reviewing Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT)’s and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Agile Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 770.7% -162% Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.7% -60.4%

Risk & Volatility

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is 246.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.46. Agile Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.51 beta which makes it 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Agile Therapeutics Inc. is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.9. Agile Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 180.61% at a $11 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Agile Therapeutics Inc. is $4, which is potential 210.08% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Agile Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.7% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares and 53.6% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares. Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.3%. Competitively, 1% are Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 5.21% 7.06% 5.21% 1.46% 21.25% 41.4% Agile Therapeutics Inc. -5.52% -8.67% 23.42% 37% -48.5% 137.89%

For the past year Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Agile Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Agile Therapeutics Inc. beats Galectin Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.