Reviewing Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 135 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 141.51 N/A -3.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Galapagos NV and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Galapagos NV and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Galapagos NV and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 7.15% for Galapagos NV with consensus target price of $172.6. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 115.05% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares are held by institutional investors while 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Galapagos NV had bullish trend while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 5 of the 8 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.