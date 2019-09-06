Reviewing Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

We are comparing Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 131 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Demonstrates Galapagos NV and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Galapagos NV and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos NV has a -1.01% downside potential and a consensus price target of $160.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Galapagos NV and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 47.8%. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Galapagos NV had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.