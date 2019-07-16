Reviewing Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

Both Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 112 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.41 N/A -2.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Galapagos NV and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Galapagos NV and Vaxart Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Galapagos NV and Vaxart Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos NV’s average target price is $146.6, while its potential downside is -14.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Galapagos NV and Vaxart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 40.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year Galapagos NV has 24.59% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -59.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 6 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.