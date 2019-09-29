Reviewing Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)’s results

Both Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 164 0.00 37.11M -1.69 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Galapagos NV and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Galapagos NV and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 22,652,911.73% 0% 0% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Galapagos NV and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 3 3.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos NV’s consensus target price is $199, while its potential upside is 29.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Galapagos NV and Prana Biotechnology Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 3.61%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Galapagos NV beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.