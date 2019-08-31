Reviewing Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s results

Both Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 129 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 9.08 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Galapagos NV and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galapagos NV and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galapagos NV and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos NV’s downside potential is -4.62% at a $160.4 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Galapagos NV had bullish trend while Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Galapagos NV beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.