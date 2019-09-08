Reviewing Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

Both Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 131 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.63 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Galapagos NV and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Galapagos NV and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Galapagos NV and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$160.4 is Galapagos NV’s average price target while its potential downside is -1.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galapagos NV and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.78% and 55.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Galapagos NV’s stock price has bigger growth than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Galapagos NV beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.