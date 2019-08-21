Reviewing Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 125 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 17.87 N/A -2.33 0.00

Demonstrates Galapagos NV and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Galapagos NV and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$157 is Galapagos NV’s average target price while its potential downside is -7.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Galapagos NV and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 53.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Galapagos NV had bullish trend while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Galapagos NV beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.