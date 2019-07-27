Reviewing GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (GCAP)’s and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Investment Brokerage – National industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 6 0.64 N/A -0.42 0.00 A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 12 0.01 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 33.6% 7.7% A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -0.3%

Volatility & Risk

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. has a 0.49 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.14 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.8% of GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. shares and 25% of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. shares. GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.6%. Comparatively, 38.77% are A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. -1.06% -16.16% -31.82% -40.43% -41.55% -24.19% A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 14.93% 13.8% -3.27% -1.01% -5.93% 7.72%

For the past year GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. beats GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading, as well as contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, and interest rate products; and spread bets and OTC options on forex, as well as supports the trading of exchange-traded futures and options. It provides services to retail customers through FOREX.com and Cityindex.com, as well as through brokers and white label partners. The company also provides agency execution services; and access to markets and self-directed trading in foreign exchange, commodities, equities, options, and futures to institutional customers through GTX platform, an electronic communications network, as well as offers touch trading services. Further, it provides execution and risk management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options on the United States and European futures and options exchanges; and online trading services. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins. In addition, the company offers custom fabricated silver bullion and other specialty products, as well as various services comprising consignment and customized finance programs. It serves mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and bullion dealers, e-commerce retailers, banks and other financial institutions, commodity brokerage houses, industrial users of precious metals, investors, and collectors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.