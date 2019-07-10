Reviewing Gaia Inc. (GAIA)’s and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s results

As Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies, Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia Inc. 9 2.68 N/A -1.91 0.00 Amazon.com Inc. 1,762 4.05 N/A 23.66 79.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gaia Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia Inc. 0.00% -39.3% -32.4% Amazon.com Inc. 0.00% 28.9% 7.8%

Risk and Volatility

Gaia Inc.’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Amazon.com Inc.’s beta is 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gaia Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Amazon.com Inc. has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gaia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amazon.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gaia Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Amazon.com Inc. 0 0 13 3.00

The upside potential is 180.48% for Gaia Inc. with average target price of $19.83. Amazon.com Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2158.21 average target price and a 8.55% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Gaia Inc. is looking more favorable than Amazon.com Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gaia Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.4% and 57%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Gaia Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 16.1% are Amazon.com Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gaia Inc. -3.59% -3.06% -22.76% -28.38% -47.88% -14.48% Amazon.com Inc. -2.43% 1.42% 14.09% 9.27% 16.83% 24.58%

For the past year Gaia Inc. had bearish trend while Amazon.com Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Amazon.com Inc. beats Gaia Inc.

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community that caters to a unique and underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 7,700 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices anytime, anywhere commercial free. Its subscribers have unlimited access to a library of inspiring films, cutting edge documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others that are available to its subscribers for digital streaming. The companyÂ’s content on its network is curated into three channels, including Yoga, Transformation, and Seeking Truth; and delivered directly to subscribers through its streaming platform. It complements its produced and owned content through long term, predominately exclusive, and licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. The company sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk. It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including kindle e-readers, fire tablets, fire TVs, and echo; and provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store. In addition, the company offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as their own branded Websites; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, it provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as fulfillment, publishing, digital content subscriptions, advertising, and co-branded credit card agreements services. Additionally, the company offers Amazon Prime, an annual membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to unlimited streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.