Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s results

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 XOMA Corporation 16 14.33 N/A -0.93 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.15% and an $45 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 52.8%. About 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.6% of XOMA Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than XOMA Corporation.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.