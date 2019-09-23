Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 34.91 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a 34.05% upside potential and an average price target of $45. On the other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 80.88% and its average price target is $77. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.