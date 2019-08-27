Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. Its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. G1 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.99% and an $45 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 29.56% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.