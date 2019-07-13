Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s results

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. About 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.