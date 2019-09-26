Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 94.62 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 while its Current Ratio is 30.2. Meanwhile, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 33.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 57.4%. 0.1% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 29.56% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.