Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s potential upside is 111.86% and its consensus target price is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 24.13% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 5 of the 7 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.