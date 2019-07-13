Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

Both G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mustang Bio Inc. are 6.3 and 6.3 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mustang Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.