Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merus N.V. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

G1 Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $45, and a 23.97% upside potential. On the other hand, Merus N.V.’s potential upside is 36.25% and its consensus price target is $21.8. The results provided earlier shows that Merus N.V. appears more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 65.8%. 0.1% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Merus N.V. has 30.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Merus N.V.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.