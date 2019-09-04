Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.77 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us G1 Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. Its competitor MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. G1 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 28.50% for G1 Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $45. Meanwhile, MacroGenics Inc.’s average target price is $25.67, while its potential upside is 87.24%. The results provided earlier shows that MacroGenics Inc. appears more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 95.8% respectively. About 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.