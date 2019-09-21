Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s results

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio is 30.2. On the competitive side is, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. which has a 39.3 Current Ratio and a 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 34.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 0.3%. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 29.56% stronger performance while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.