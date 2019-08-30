Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.91 N/A -1.41 0.00

Demonstrates G1 Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.2. The Current Ratio of rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given G1 Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 22.68%. Competitively the consensus price target of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $33, which is potential 114.56% upside. The data provided earlier shows that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.