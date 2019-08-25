Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.70 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 demonstrates G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. Its competitor Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3. G1 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 4 7 2.64

$45 is G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 33.53%. Competitively Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has an average price target of $165.36, with potential upside of 28.19%. The information presented earlier suggests that G1 Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats G1 Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.