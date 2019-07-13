Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 63.27 N/A -4.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio is 30.2. On the competitive side is, Insmed Incorporated which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s average target price is $43.5, while its potential upside is 91.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Insmed Incorporated

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.