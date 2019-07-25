Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

Both G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.35 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,316.43% and its average price target is $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 16.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.