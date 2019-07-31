Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Genfit SA is $56.5, which is potential 220.84% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genfit SA.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Genfit SA beats G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.