Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Demonstrates G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.05% and an $45 consensus price target. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus price target and a 176.82% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.