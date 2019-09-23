Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.2. The Current Ratio of rival Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 and its Quick Ratio is has 19. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a 34.05% upside potential and an average price target of $45. Competitively Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $33, with potential downside of -20.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that G1 Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Eidos Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 35.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.