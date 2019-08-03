Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 9.53 N/A -5.34 0.00

Demonstrates G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

30.2 and 30.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Dermira Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the average target price of Dermira Inc. is $18.88, which is potential 138.99% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 80.11% respectively. 0.1% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Dermira Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.